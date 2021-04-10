Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates Q4 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its fourth quarter 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.49-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022
Pre-Market guidance to 2.63-2.73 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.88.
NYSE CAG opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.
In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
