Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates Q4 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its fourth quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.49-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 2.63-2.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.88.

NYSE CAG opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

