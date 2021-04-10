Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,662 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $491,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after buying an additional 1,540,259 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after acquiring an additional 291,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 385,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 212,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHD opened at $86.79 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

