JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802,542 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $23,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,393 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 389.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 364,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 290,059 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at $7,326,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,570,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,023,000 after buying an additional 172,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,902,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Chairman David D. Smith sold 332,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $11,282,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 5,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $209,967.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 917,983 shares of company stock valued at $30,220,002. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

