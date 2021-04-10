MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,527 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.45% of MDU Resources Group worth $23,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,751,000 after buying an additional 553,956 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,671,000 after buying an additional 460,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after buying an additional 374,692 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 652,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,179,000 after buying an additional 222,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,268,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

NYSE MDU opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $32.19.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

