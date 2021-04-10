JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 169,951 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,951 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.84% of Hancock Whitney worth $24,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

HWC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

HWC opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.