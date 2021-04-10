Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Position Increased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 213.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,668,136 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $88,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $83,272,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.20. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $39.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.97.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,695 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

