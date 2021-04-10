The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Boosted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 770.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,793,076 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $85,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.