SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $32,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SJNK opened at $27.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

