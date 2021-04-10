SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 378 BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 378 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,597 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. BHP Group has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $81.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $2.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

