SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 282 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,092,000 after purchasing an additional 360,270 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $119,303,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 771,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,012,000 after buying an additional 338,207 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 753,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,133,000 after buying an additional 24,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 571,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $108.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.28. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $109.65.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.