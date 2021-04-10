MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Cut by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in MetLife by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $4,037,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1,248.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 51,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in MetLife by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,337 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MET opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.46.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

