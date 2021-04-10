Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 773,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 72,722 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,200 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,916,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,664,000 after purchasing an additional 885,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,296,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

