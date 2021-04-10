iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 80,564 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 328,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $59.01 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.83.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

