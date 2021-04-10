Minds + Machines Group (LON:MMX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.85

Minds + Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.85 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10). Minds + Machines Group shares last traded at GBX 7.20 ($0.09), with a volume of 15,893,452 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of £63.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25.

About Minds + Machines Group (LON:MMX)

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Minds + Machines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minds + Machines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.