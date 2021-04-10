Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of research firms recently commented on OUKPY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

OUKPY opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

