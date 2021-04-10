JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $25.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,795 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $25,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Model Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,330,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,620,000 after buying an additional 415,484 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,645,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after buying an additional 245,729 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 982.7% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 245,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after buying an additional 223,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 408,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after buying an additional 182,641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

