PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.39

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and traded as high as $14.73. PBF Logistics shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 125,660 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $901.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.79.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 121.45%. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBFX. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in PBF Logistics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 38,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PBF Logistics by 106.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 307,563 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 37.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

