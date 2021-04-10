Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.21 and the lowest is $2.92. Lear posted earnings of $2.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $13.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $14.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $17.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $18.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEA. Argus upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $179.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 101.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.06. Lear has a 1 year low of $80.15 and a 1 year high of $196.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

