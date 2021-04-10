$6.44 EPS Expected for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to post $6.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.56 and the lowest is $6.20. Broadcom reported earnings of $5.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $26.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.34 to $27.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $29.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.54 to $30.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Broadcom.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Argus upped their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,498,387. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4,211.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,127,000 after buying an additional 178,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33,574.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,427,000 after buying an additional 167,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $485.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $198.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.01. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $246.80 and a 52 week high of $495.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadcom (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.