Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $11.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.64 to $13.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.95.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,562,000 after purchasing an additional 110,214 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,821,000 after buying an additional 150,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after buying an additional 501,135 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,701,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,039,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,703,000 after acquiring an additional 112,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $346.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $151.94 and a twelve month high of $353.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.21 and its 200 day moving average is $291.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

