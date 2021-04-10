Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

KFFB opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a negative net margin of 96.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.