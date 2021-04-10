Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 40.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Glacier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 46.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.74. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.34 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

