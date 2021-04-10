Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 40.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Glacier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 46.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.
Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.74. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35.
Several research firms have recently commented on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.
About Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
