TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $32,631.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,550.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $34,357.85.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $33,963.60.

On Thursday, February 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $32,980.05.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $31,942.55.

On Wednesday, January 20th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $34,399.35.

Shares of TNET opened at $81.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day moving average is $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 36,034 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TriNet Group by 327.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,447,000 after buying an additional 109,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

