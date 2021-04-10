TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $32,631.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,550.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 17th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $34,357.85.
- On Wednesday, March 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $33,963.60.
- On Thursday, February 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $32,980.05.
- On Wednesday, February 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $31,942.55.
- On Wednesday, January 20th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $34,399.35.
Shares of TNET opened at $81.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day moving average is $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 36,034 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TriNet Group by 327.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,447,000 after buying an additional 109,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
