Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells 1,912 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $200,492.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,624.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $511,026.72.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,327 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $615,806.91.

Shares of NTRA opened at $104.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.17 and a 200 day moving average of $95.73.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Natera by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

