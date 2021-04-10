Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CEO Charles Liang Sells 5,774 Shares

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CEO Charles Liang sold 5,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $227,149.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares in the company, valued at $261,568,866.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Charles Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Charles Liang sold 60,126 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $2,406,242.52.

On Thursday, April 1st, Charles Liang sold 61,511 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $2,414,921.86.

SMCI stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,061,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,949.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 144,059 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 996,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,547,000 after buying an additional 127,962 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 104,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

