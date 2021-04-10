Datacoin (DTC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $24,148.42 and approximately $6.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

