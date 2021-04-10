BOOM Price Up 20.6% Over Last 7 Days (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $618,769.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00053621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00082573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.58 or 0.00604372 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00038259 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 970,971,066 coins and its circulating supply is 781,940,334 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars.

