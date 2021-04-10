Prometeus (PROM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.90 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, Prometeus has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $75.76 million and $6.90 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $12.38 or 0.00020354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00053621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00082573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.58 or 0.00604372 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00038259 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

