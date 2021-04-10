Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $488.04

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 488.04 ($6.38) and traded as high as GBX 500.60 ($6.54). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 499.30 ($6.52), with a volume of 1,906,203 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.95) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Royal Mail to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 417.20 ($5.45).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 488.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 362.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The firm has a market cap of £5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is currently 3.41%.

In other Royal Mail news, insider Keith Williams purchased 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

About Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

