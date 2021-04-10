Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $419.61

Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 419.61 ($5.48) and traded as low as GBX 415 ($5.42). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 415 ($5.42), with a volume of 27,531 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 429.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 419.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.73. The company has a market capitalization of £207.61 million and a P/E ratio of 29.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.27 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio is 0.14%.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

