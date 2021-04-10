Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.50

Shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.50 and traded as high as $25.34. Wayside Technology Group shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 4,226 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $111.31 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $71.45 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

In other news, Director Carol Dibattiste purchased 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $28,376.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSTG. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Wayside Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 543.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 83,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 70,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

