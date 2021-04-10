Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,318 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Crocs worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 10.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,178,000 after buying an additional 57,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Crocs by 13.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,916 shares of company stock valued at $7,459,015. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CROX. UBS Group upped their target price on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

CROX opened at $81.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $86.40.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.