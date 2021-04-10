Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,526 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPX were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SPX by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,776,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,968,000 after purchasing an additional 579,148 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SPX by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 724,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after purchasing an additional 513,785 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of SPX by 803.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 537,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,332,000 after purchasing an additional 478,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,617,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,902,000 after purchasing an additional 286,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPX by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 163,787 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.30. SPX Co. has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. SPX’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPXC. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

