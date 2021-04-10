Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Eagle Materials worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,543,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,377,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,448,000 after buying an additional 271,701 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,960,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,171,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $138.78 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $3,892,060.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,424.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,848. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

