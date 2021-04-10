Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,695 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

