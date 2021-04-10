Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $998,000 Investment in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Calavo Growers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,183,000 after buying an additional 53,187 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after buying an additional 47,397 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 526,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,532,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 352,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after buying an additional 38,093 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $2,337,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

CVGW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

Shares of CVGW opened at $76.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. Calavo Growers’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

