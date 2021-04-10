Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Downgraded by TheStreet

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

