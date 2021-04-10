Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Renasant by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 18,415 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Renasant by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Renasant by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 103,008 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Also, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,937 shares in the company, valued at $576,269.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,630 shares of company stock worth $2,140,990 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Renasant stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.32 million. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RNST shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

