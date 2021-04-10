Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 612,277 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 612,277 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Angi were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Angi by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Angi by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Angi by 1,224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,489.49 and a beta of 1.88. Angi Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Angi had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Angi news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,364,259.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 664,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,810.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,081 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Angi from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.99.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

