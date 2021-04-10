Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WYND. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 3,667.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Shares of WYND opened at $64.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -534.12 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $52.78.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

