Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of JHG stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $35.23.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

JHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.