Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Position Raised by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105,964 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,018,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,720,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 730,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 397,231 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $4.12 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. Johnson Rice raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.