United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 13,739 Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 895.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIM. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimera Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

NYSE:CIM opened at $12.89 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

