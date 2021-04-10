Jane Street Group LLC Invests $396,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 150.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 124,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 134.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SLY stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.23. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $99.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.