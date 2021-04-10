Jane Street Group LLC Has $391,000 Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLNE. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 233.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 47,709 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

