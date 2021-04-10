United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 6,210 Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 189,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 245,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41.

