8,634 Shares in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in I-Mab by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 27,483 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in I-Mab by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in I-Mab by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,591,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,016,000 after acquiring an additional 251,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,083,000. Finally, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $51.65 on Friday. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $65.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of -1.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMAB. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

