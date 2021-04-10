Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Pgs Asa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGSVY opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $307.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.88. Pgs Asa has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%.

About Pgs Asa

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally.

