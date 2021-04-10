Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DLMAF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.14.

OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $45.36 on Friday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

