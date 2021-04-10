Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,047,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Fortis by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,929 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 578.7% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,018,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after acquiring an additional 868,316 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after acquiring an additional 668,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Fortis by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,591,000 after acquiring an additional 546,823 shares in the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of FTS opened at $43.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.3962 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.